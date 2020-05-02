Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 27,752 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

ULTA opened at $214.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

