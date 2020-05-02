Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 282,815 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 282,815 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.56.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

