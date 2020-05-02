Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,890,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

