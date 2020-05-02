Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 38,390 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,390 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.