Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,536 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

EIX opened at $55.69 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.