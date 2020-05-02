Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,326 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $2,689,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

