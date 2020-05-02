Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,023,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $93.29 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,956,450. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

