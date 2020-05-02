Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Palomar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.16. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $75,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $746,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $3,199,400 in the last ninety days.

