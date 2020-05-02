Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

