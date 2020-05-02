Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

JCI stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

