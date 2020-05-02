Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in HP by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

