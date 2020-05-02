Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

