Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,776 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 53,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 59,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

