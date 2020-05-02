Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

