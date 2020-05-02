Capital One Financial Lowers Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) to Underweight

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $192.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

