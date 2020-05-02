Capital Square LLC Increases Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. Vereit makes up about 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE:VER opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.09. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

