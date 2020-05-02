Capital Square LLC Sells 19,749 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,749 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities makes up about 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.41% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTS. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of APTS opened at $7.14 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Insiders purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.