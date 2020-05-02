Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.95.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.