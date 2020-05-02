Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,513,000 after purchasing an additional 393,308 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 478,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.