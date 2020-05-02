CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

