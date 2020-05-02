Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stake Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 62.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,750.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $28.34 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

