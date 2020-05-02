CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $943.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.03982654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011181 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008532 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

