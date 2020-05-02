Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Cerus worth $49,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerus by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,583.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $311,515.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 over the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CERS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. On average, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

