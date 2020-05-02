Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $312.72 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00042894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS and Kyber Network. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02380382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00196017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Coinbase, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

