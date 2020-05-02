Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 654,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

