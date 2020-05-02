Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of UniFirst worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $147,958.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $452,154 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

