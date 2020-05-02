Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 28,649 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.