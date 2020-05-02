Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 278,897 Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $34.97 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

