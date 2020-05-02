Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,497 shares during the quarter. CommVault Systems makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of CommVault Systems worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after acquiring an additional 376,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.