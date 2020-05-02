Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.