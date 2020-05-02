Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of CVB Financial worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 334.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CVBF opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

