Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of MS stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

