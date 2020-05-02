Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,595 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,061,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

