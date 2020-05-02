Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,055 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of United Community Banks worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.41. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.