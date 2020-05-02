Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 211,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $110.68 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

