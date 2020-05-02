Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,372 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

