Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

