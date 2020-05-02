Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

