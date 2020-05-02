Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of NorthWestern worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NWE opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

