Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. ITT comprises about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of ITT worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $32,072,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in ITT by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

