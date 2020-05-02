Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $10.73 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 329,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

