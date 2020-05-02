Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allstate by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

