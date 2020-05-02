Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $268.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.97. The company has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

