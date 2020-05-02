Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $383.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.42 and its 200 day moving average is $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.