Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 8,300 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of HR opened at $27.97 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

