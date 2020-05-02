Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Pra Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Pra Group worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.