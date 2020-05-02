Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

