Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

