Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,690 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Kirby worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.