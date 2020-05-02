Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 37,586 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.